This fall, London punks Big Joanie will release their sophomore album Back Home. We’ve posted the early singles “Happier Still” and “In My Arms,” and now they’ve also shared a new song called “Confident Man.” It’s a soulful, synth-heavy track about trying to psych yourself up to present yourself for validation from strangers: “Am I pretty enough for you yet?/ Existing to be pretty on the internet.” Real shit! Check out the animated video from director Rachel Amy Winton below.

Back Home is out 11/4 on Kill Rock Stars in the US and Daydream Library Series in the UK.