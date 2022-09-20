Big Joanie – “Confident Man”
This fall, London punks Big Joanie will release their sophomore album Back Home. We’ve posted the early singles “Happier Still” and “In My Arms,” and now they’ve also shared a new song called “Confident Man.” It’s a soulful, synth-heavy track about trying to psych yourself up to present yourself for validation from strangers: “Am I pretty enough for you yet?/ Existing to be pretty on the internet.” Real shit! Check out the animated video from director Rachel Amy Winton below.
Back Home is out 11/4 on Kill Rock Stars in the US and Daydream Library Series in the UK.