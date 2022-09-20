Big Joanie – “Confident Man”

Sam Keeler

New Music September 20, 2022 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Big Joanie – “Confident Man”

Sam Keeler

New Music September 20, 2022 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

This fall, London punks Big Joanie will release their sophomore album Back Home. We’ve posted the early singles “Happier Still” and “In My Arms,” and now they’ve also shared a new song called “Confident Man.” It’s a soulful, synth-heavy track about trying to psych yourself up to present yourself for validation from strangers: “Am I pretty enough for you yet?/ Existing to be pretty on the internet.” Real shit! Check out the animated video from director Rachel Amy Winton below.

Back Home is out 11/4 on Kill Rock Stars in the US and Daydream Library Series in the UK.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

2 days ago 0

Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears

4 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest