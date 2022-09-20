Margo Price – “Change Of Heart”

Margo Price – “Change Of Heart”

Look at that gorgeous album cover. It belongs to Strays, the new Margo Price LP coming out in January. Price and Jonathan Wilson produced Strays, and in addition to recent single “Been To The Mountain,” it has guest spots from Sharon Van Etten, Mike Campbell, and Lucius. It also has “Change Of Heart,” the new track out today, built around a saucy blues guitar riff and spiked with retro organ blasts. Check out director Courtney Hoffman’s video for the song below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Been To The Mountain”
02 “Light Me Up” (Feat. Mike Campbell)
03 “Radio” (Feat. Sharon Van Etten)
04 “Change Of Heart”
05 “County Road”
06 “Time Machine”
07 “Hell In The Heartland”
08 “Anytime You Call” (Feat. Lucius)
09 “Lydia”
10 “Landfill”

Strays is out 1/13 on Loma Vista.

