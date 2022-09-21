Birds In Row – “Noah” & “Cathedrals”

Next month, the French band Birds In Row will release their third album, Gris Klein, their first since 2018’s We Already Lost The World. They announced it back in June with “Water Wings,” which made our best songs of the week list, and a month later returned with “Nympheas.” They haven’t put out anything since then, but today they’re back with a pair of new singles, “Noah” and “Cathedrals,” two tracks that they call a “diptych.”

“‘Noah’, speaks about the seeking of truth and reality, in a collapsing world, and how answering philosophical questions by economical answers is the norm, the getaway,” they noted. “And on the other hand, ‘Cathedrals’, we talk about the need to reinvent ourselves but also to learn constantly; The need of deconstruction in order to rebuild something more sustainable and fair for all.”

Listen to both below.

Gris Klein is out 10/14 via Red Creek Recordings.