Röyksopp – “Me&Youphoria” (Feat. Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)

New Music September 20, 2022 8:02 PM By James Rettig
0

Röyksopp – “Me&Youphoria” (Feat. Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs)

New Music September 20, 2022 8:02 PM By James Rettig
0

Röyksopp are nearing the end of their Profound Mysteries project, which so far has encompassed two full-length albums. A third and final one will be released in November, and they announced it a few weeks back alongside a pair of tracks, “Speed King” and “The Night,” the latter featuring Alison Goldfrapp.

Today, they’re back with another song from the last Profound Mysteries installment, “Me&Youphoria.” The featured vocalist is Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs. The Norwegian duo say the track “is all about desire. And what better way to convey such a raw emotion than via an über-analogue, synth-saturated kiss?” Check it out below.

Profound Mysteries III is out 11/18.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

3 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

2 days ago 0

Grimes Finished Her Album And Probably Got Elf Ears

4 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest