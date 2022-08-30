Röyksopp – “Speed King” & “The Night” (Feat. Alison Goldfrapp)

Angelina Mamoun-Bergenwall

New Music August 30, 2022 7:29 PM By James Rettig
0

This year, the Norwegian duo Röyksopp have embarked on an ambitious project called Profound Mysteries. Two full-length volumes have been released so far, one in April and one in August, and between them they featured collaborations with Susanne Sundfør, Astrid S, Karen Harding, and more.

Today, Röyksopp are announcing Profound Mysteries III, which will be released in November. “With Profound Mysteries part III, we conclude our triple album endeavor,” the duo said in a statement. “Beneath its golden, shimmering sheen, lie levels of ambiguity and contrast; the sweet and the harrowing, the wonderful and the wrong. We are human, we dream.” They’re also sharing two new tracks, “Speed King” and “The Night” — the latter features Alison Goldfrapp. Check them both out below.

Profound Mysteries III is out 11/18.

