Alice Glass – “Lips Apart”
Earlier this year, Alice Glass released her debut solo album, PREY//IV, after years of putting out music on her own since departing from Crystal Castles. She’s currently out on tour in support of it now, and today she’s shared a new one-off single called “Lips Apart,” which she has been performing live since at least 2018. The studio version of the track was co-produced by Jupiter io and Matt Rad, and you can check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
09/21 Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
09/23 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
09/24 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
10/30 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/31 Pomona, CA @ Glass House
“Lips Apart” is out now via Eating Glass Records.