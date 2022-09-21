Alice Glass – “Lips Apart”

New Music September 21, 2022 12:53 PM By James Rettig
0

Alice Glass – “Lips Apart”

New Music September 21, 2022 12:53 PM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this year, Alice Glass released her debut solo album, PREY//IV, after years of putting out music on her own since departing from Crystal Castles. She’s currently out on tour in support of it now, and today she’s shared a new one-off single called “Lips Apart,” which she has been performing live since at least 2018. The studio version of the track was co-produced by Jupiter io and Matt Rad, and you can check it out below.

TOUR DATES:
09/21 Montreal, QC @ Le Belmont
09/23 Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
09/24 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/25 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
10/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
10/30 San Diego, CA @ Music Box
10/31 Pomona, CA @ Glass House

“Lips Apart” is out now via Eating Glass Records.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

3 days ago 0

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “All For You”

3 days ago 0

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest