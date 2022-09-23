Stevie Nicks has been on the road performing this summer, at both festivals and shows of her own, and she’s been covering Buffalo Springfield’s “For What It’s Worth.” Today, Nicks is releasing a studio version of that cover, her first new material since she put out the single “Show Me The Way” back in 2020.

“I am so excited to release my new song this Friday,” Nicks said in a handwritten statement on Instagram. “It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now. I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman — and it seems like today, in the times that we live in — that it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

Listen below.