Lil Nas X has released a new song, “STAR WALKIN’,” which is the anthem for this year’s League Of Legends world championship, which will take place over the next month and a half in four different cities around the world. Lil Nas X has also been named the new “President” of the competitive online game.

“I felt like it was time for me to try something new,” he noted in a press release. “I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time. Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!”

He continued: “STAR WALKIN’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!”

Listen to it below.

In other Lil Nas X news this week, here are some funny social media highlights from the publicity master:

just told my team to send them pizza, this is really good promo! https://t.co/ZUyh9peQuG — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

update: they didn’t want the pizza but i accidentally fell in love with one of the homophobic protestors https://t.co/5vPAw0XlIr pic.twitter.com/vlAsnZwcAD — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022