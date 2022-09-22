Lil Nas X – “STAR WALKIN'”

New Music September 22, 2022 11:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Lil Nas X – “STAR WALKIN'”

New Music September 22, 2022 11:43 AM By James Rettig
0

Lil Nas X has released a new song, “STAR WALKIN’,” which is the anthem for this year’s League Of Legends world championship, which will take place over the next month and a half in four different cities around the world. Lil Nas X has also been named the new “President” of the competitive online game.

“I felt like it was time for me to try something new,” he noted in a press release. “I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time. Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds!”

He continued: “STAR WALKIN’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!”

Listen to it below.

In other Lil Nas X news this week, here are some funny social media highlights from the publicity master:

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Smashing Pumpkins – “Beguiled”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Christina Aguilera, Pink, Mýa, & Lil Kim’s “Lady Marmalade”

2 days ago 0

Mariah Carey Will Reissue Her Secret ’90s Grunge Album With Restored Lead Vocals

4 days ago 0

Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger Reveals We’ve Been Saying His Name Wrong

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Alex G God Save The Animals

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest