The 2022 Global Citizen Festival goes down today in New York’s Central Park. Organized by the Global Poverty Project, today’s fest is hosted by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and features performances by Metallica, Mariah Carey, Rosalía, Charlie Puth, Jonas Brothers, MÅNESKIN, and Mickey Guyton. Likewise, another Global Citizen Festival will take place today at Black Star Square in Accra, Ghana with Usher, SZA, Stormzy, Gyakie, H.E.R., Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and TEMS performing. If you’re not in either of those places, you can always livestream the performances beginning around 3PM ET / 12PM PT. Watch below, or get more livestream info here.