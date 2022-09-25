A$AP Rocky headlined Rolling Loud in New York City on Saturday night. On Saturday afternoon, he issued a statement on social media apologizing for the set — he doesn’t say exactly why, but he did go on late and only got through 9 songs. “I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!” he wrote in the statement. “I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.”

“I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail , over the course of MONTHS…” he continued. “I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!!”

He did, however, bring out rising Memphis rapper GloRilla during the set to perform her breakout hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” alongside some backup dancers. You can watch video of that below.