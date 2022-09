Björk’s new album Fossora is dropping at the end of the week, and today — following the release of three prior singles — she’s given us the title track, a collaboration with Kasimyn. It’s got Ms. Guðmundsdóttir doing her signature jagged vocal acrobatics over a backdrop that splits the difference between jaunty symphonic orchestration and pounding club music. The ending gets pretty intense. Listen below.

Fossora is out 9/30 on One Little Independent.