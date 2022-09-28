David Bowie’s Hunky Dory Getting Box Set With 48 Previously Unreleased Tracks

David Bowie’s awesome 1971 album Hunky Dory is about to get the deluxe box set treatment. There are two versions of the reissue in the works. The first, Divine Symmetry, features 48 previously unreleased tracks — demos, alternate versions, live recordings, etc. — spread out across four CDs, plus the 2015 remaster of Hunky Dory on Blu-Ray audio, a 100-page hardback book of photos and memorabilia, and a 60-page replica of Bowie’s notebooks from the era. Divine Symmetry is coming this year on Black Friday.

Then, in February, we’ll get the vinyl companion, which they’re calling A Divine Symmetry (An Alternative Journey Through Hunky Dory). That’s a one-disc affair featuring different mixes and versions of the original Hunky Dory tracklist with one extra song, “Bombers,” slotted in early on side B.

Below, hear a version of “Kooks” recorded by Bowie and Mick Ronson for the BBC’s Sounds Of The 70s with Bob Harris and peruse the various tracklists.

DIVINE SYMMETRY TRACKLIST (* previously unreleased)

CD 1: THE SONGWRITING DEMOS PLUS:

01 “Tired Of My Life (demo)” *

02 “How Lucky You Are (aka Miss Peculiar) (demo)” *

03 “Shadow Man (demo)”

04 “Looking For A Friend (demo)” *

05 “Waiting For The Man (San Francisco hotel recording)” *

06 “Quicksand (San Francisco hotel recording)” *

07 “King Of The City (demo)” *

08 “Song For Bob Dylan (demo)” *

09 “Right On Mother (demo)” *

10 “Quicksand (demo)”

11 “Queen Bitch (demo)” *

12 “Kooks (demo)” *

13 “Amsterdam (demo)” *

14 “Life On Mars? (demo)” *

15 “Changes (demo)” (bonus acetate dub) *

16 “Bombers (demo)” (bonus acetate dub) *

CD 2: BBC RADIO IN CONCERT: JOHN PEEL:

01 “Queen Bitch (mono)” *

02 “Bombers (mono)”

03 “The Supermen (mono)” *

04 “Looking For A Friend (mono)”

05 “Almost Grown (mono)”

06 “Kooks (mono)”

07 “Song For Bob Dylan (mono)” *

08 “Andy Warhol (mono)” *

09 “It Ain’t Easy (mono)”

10 “Queen Bitch (stereo)” *

11 “The Supermen (stereo)” *

12 “Looking For A Friend (stereo)” *

13 “Kooks (stereo)” *

14 “Song For Bob Dylan (stereo)” *

15 “Andy Warhol (stereo)” *

16 “It Ain’t Easy (stereo)” *

Recorded 3rd June, 1971 and broadcast 20th June, 1971

Paris Cinema Studio, Regent Street, London

CD 3: BBC RADIO SESSION AND LIVE:

01 “The Supermen (BBC Radio Session)”

02 “Oh! You Pretty Things (BBC Radio Session)”

03 “Eight Line Poem (BBC Radio Session)”

04 “Kooks (BBC Radio Session)” *

05 “Fill Your Heart (BBC Radio Session)” *

06 “Amsterdam (BBC Radio Session)” *

07 “Andy Warhol (BBC Radio Session)” *

08 “Introduction (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

09 “Fill Your Heart (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

10 “Buzz The Fuzz (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

11 “Space Oddity (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

12 “Amsterdam (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

13 “The Supermen (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

14 “Oh! You Pretty Things (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

15 “Eight Line Poem (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

16 “Changes (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

17 “Song For Bob Dylan (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

18 “Andy Warhol (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

19 “Looking For A Friend (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

20 “Round And Round (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

21 “Waiting For The Man (Live Friars, Aylesbury, 25th September, 1971)” *

CD 4: ALTERNATIVE MIXES, SINGLES AND VERSIONS:

01 “Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)”

02 “Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)”

03 “Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)”

04 “Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)”

05 “Quicksand (BOWPROMO mix)”

06 “Bombers – Andy Warhol intro (BOWPROMO mix)”

07 “Lightning Frightening (aka The Man)” *

08 “Amsterdam (early mix)”

09 “Changes (mono single)”

10 “Andy Warhol (full length mono single)”

11 “Amsterdam (single b-side mix)”

12 “Life On Mars? (2016 mix)”

13 “Changes (2021 alternative mix)”

14 “Life On Mars? (original ending version)” *

15 “Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)” *

16 “Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix)” *

17 “Bombers (2021 alternative mix)” *

18 “Song For Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix)” *

19 “The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix)” *

HUNKY DORY 2015 REMASTER (BLU-RAY AUDIO):

01 “Changes”

02 “Oh! You Pretty Things”

03 “Eight Line Poem”

04 “Life On Mars?”

05 “Kooks”

06 “Quicksand”

07 “Fill Your Heart”

08 “Andy Warhol”

09 “Song For Bob Dylan”

10 “Queen Bitch”

11 “The Bewlay Brothers”

A DIVINE SYMMETRY (AN ALTERNATIVE JOURNEY THROUGH HUNKY DORY) TRACKLIST:

SIDE 1:

01 “Changes (2021 alternative mix)”

02 “Oh! You Pretty Things (BOWPROMO mix)”

03 “Eight Line Poem (BOWPROMO mix)”

04 “Life On Mars? (original ending version)”

05 “Kooks (BOWPROMO mix)”

06 “Quicksand (2021 mix – early version)”

SIDE 2:

07 “Fill Your Heart (2021 alternative mix)”

08 “Bombers (2021 alternative mix)”

09 “Andy Warhol (original mix)”

10 “Song For Bob Dylan (2021 alternative mix)”

11 “Queen Bitch (BOWPROMO mix)”

12 “The Bewlay Brothers (2021 alternative mix)”