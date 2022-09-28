JJUUJJUU is the Los Angeles project headed up by Phil Pirrone — founder of Desert Daze, the California festival that takes place this weekend. They haven’t released any music since their 2018 full-length Zionic Mud, but today they’re back with “Daisy Chain,” their first new song in four years.

“We recorded two albums during the pandemic and Wednesday will mark the beginning of the next era of JJUUJJUU,” the band notes in a tweet. “Can’t wait to share it with you.” They’ll be performing this Saturday at Desert Daze.

Check out “Daisy Chain” below.

“Daisy Chain” is out now.