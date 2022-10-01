The Lemonheads are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, and last night they played a headlining set at Roundhouse in London. During their performance, fellow era icon Courtney Love showed up to sing “Into Your Arms.” The Lemonheads have a few more dates to play in the UK, and next month they’ll take the It’s A Shame About Ray Stateside, starting on November 17 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Watch Love and the Lemonheads play “Into Your Arms” below.