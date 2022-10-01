Watch Courtney Love Join The Lemonheads On “Into Your Arms” In London

October 1, 2022 By Rachel Brodsky
Watch Courtney Love Join The Lemonheads On “Into Your Arms” In London

News October 1, 2022 3:14 PM By Rachel Brodsky
The Lemonheads are still celebrating the 30th anniversary of It’s A Shame About Ray, and last night they played a headlining set at Roundhouse in London. During their performance, fellow era icon Courtney Love showed up to sing “Into Your Arms.” The Lemonheads have a few more dates to play in the UK, and next month they’ll take the It’s A Shame About Ray Stateside, starting on November 17 in Lititz, Pennsylvania. Watch Love and the Lemonheads play “Into Your Arms” below.

