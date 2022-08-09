The Lemonheads Announce It’s A Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary US Tour

Earlier this year, the Lemonheads’ landmark album It’s A Shame About Ray got a deluxe 30th anniversary edition. Bandleader Evan Dando took the album out on the road, performing it in full at a series of European shows. They also opened for Jawbreaker at a Los Angeles show in April and were set to open for more dates, but were dropped from the tour in such a way that Dando ended up calling Jawbreaker “pussies.”

But the Lemonheads have just announced that they’re heading back out on the road this fall for a series of North American dates where they’ll perform It’s A Shame About Ray in full yet again. Openers for the shows include Juliana Hatfield, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel. Tickets go on sale this Friday (8/12). Check out the full run of dates below.

11/17 Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box

11/18 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre

11/19 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/20 Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater

11/21 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/23 Billings, MT @ Pub Station

11/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/26 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/28 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/29 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

12/01 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues

12/02 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory

12/03 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

12/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/05 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

12/07 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre

12/09 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/10 Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/11 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

12/12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/15 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

12/16 New Jersey, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

12/17 Boston, MA @ Paradise

(11/18 w/ Rusty, The Nils

11/25 – 12/9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death

11/25 – 12/17 w/ On Being An Angel

12/09 – 12/17 w/ Juliana Hatfield)