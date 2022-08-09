The Lemonheads Announce It’s A Shame About Ray 30th Anniversary US Tour
Earlier this year, the Lemonheads’ landmark album It’s A Shame About Ray got a deluxe 30th anniversary edition. Bandleader Evan Dando took the album out on the road, performing it in full at a series of European shows. They also opened for Jawbreaker at a Los Angeles show in April and were set to open for more dates, but were dropped from the tour in such a way that Dando ended up calling Jawbreaker “pussies.”
But the Lemonheads have just announced that they’re heading back out on the road this fall for a series of North American dates where they’ll perform It’s A Shame About Ray in full yet again. Openers for the shows include Juliana Hatfield, Bass Drum Of Death, and On Being An Angel. Tickets go on sale this Friday (8/12). Check out the full run of dates below.
11/17 Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
11/18 Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Theatre
11/19 Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
11/20 Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theater
11/21 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/23 Billings, MT @ Pub Station
11/25 Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/26 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/28 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/29 Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
12/01 San Diego, CA @ House Of Blues
12/02 Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
12/03 Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
12/04 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/05 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre
12/07 Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theatre
12/09 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/10 Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/11 Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
12/12 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
12/14 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/15 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
12/16 New Jersey, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
12/17 Boston, MA @ Paradise
(11/18 w/ Rusty, The Nils
11/25 – 12/9 w/ Bass Drum Of Death
11/25 – 12/17 w/ On Being An Angel
12/09 – 12/17 w/ Juliana Hatfield)