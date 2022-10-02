Tame Impala’s sophomore album Lonerism celebrates its 10th anniversary in a few days, and they did a special set at Desert Daze on Saturday night commemorating it. Kevin Parker and his band performed the album front-to-back, which involved breaking out a number of songs they have not done in quite the while.

Album opener “Be Above It” was played for the first time since 2015, “Music To Walk Home By” hadn’t been played since 2016, and album closer “Sun’s Coming Up” was played in full for the first time ever — Parker has only ever done the outro or small parts of the song previously. Check out video of the latter two below.

And here’s the whole set, which starts with “Be Above It”:

The last time Tame Impala played Desert Daze, they were rained out after playing only three songs.