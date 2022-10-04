Junior Boys – “Waiting Game”

Hollie Pocsai & Dilyara Mukhamedzhanova

New Music October 4, 2022 10:24 AM By James Rettig
0

At the end of the month, the Canadian electronic pop duo Junior Boys are releasing their first new album in six years, Waiting Game. They shared “Night Walk” back when they announced it, and today they’re back with another song, the serene and slow title track.

“Resolutions ruin art,” Jeremy Greenspan said in a statement. “As with everything, the waiting is the best part, and so ‘Waiting Game’ is an ‘ode to inactivity.’ This song is about the intensity of emotion that comes in times of protracted postponement and expectation. Forced isolation can be cathartic and music can be a happy little home, a small island.”

Check it out below.

Waiting Game is out 10/28 via City Slang.

James Rettig Staff

