Jay-Z Invests In Robotic Pizza Truck

Jay-Z runs the venture capital firm Marcy Venture Partners — which he cofounded in 2016 alongside Jay Brown and Larry Marcus — and the company has invested a whole lot of money in a whole lot of different companies. MVP recently invested in maybe their most important project yet … a robotic pizza truck. Stellar Pizza, which is run by some former SpaceX engineers, just got $16.5 million from the VC firm, as Restaurant Business Online reports.

The automated food truck can make a pizza in 5 minutes using an automated system after the order is communicated through a mobile app. It would have the capacity and ingredients to produce 420 pies before having to be restocked. While the robot can make the pizza, a human person will have to be on-board to cut and box it — seems like something a robot could also do? But I didn’t work at SpaceX.

Here’s some video of how it works:

Congrats, Jay-Z.