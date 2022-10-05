NANCY – “English Leather”

New Music October 5, 2022
Soon, UK weird-pop provocateur NANCY will release his debut LP, English Leather. It features the already-released singles “I Hate Rock & Roll” and “Judy.” Today, NANCY’s sharing the album’s stomping, distortion-heavy title track, which also has a music video.

Here’s how NANCY describes his LP’s title track: “‘English Leather’ is inspired by midnight shadows behind closed curtains in crummy B&Bs, cigarette smoke after hours in seedy seaside bars, and broken bottles that twinkle like stars under platform shoes.”

Listen and watch below.

English Leather is out 10/28 via Blame Recordings.

