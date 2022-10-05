Last month, drummer and composer Dan Drohan teamed up with MGMT’s Andrew VanWyngarden for their debut collaborative track, “For Sake,” which they created during a series of recording sessions that started in 2020. Today, they’re back with another team-up, the syrupy, spacey instrumental “Slow To Remember.”

“We got together in the studio and developed things very quickly,” Drohan noted in a statement. “I particularly love the medieval/tropical triplet B section where Andrew plays acoustic guitar and I recorded brushes. It totally brings the track to that feeling of the song containing more than meets the eye.” Check out both songs below.

“Slow To Remember” and “For Sake” are out now via Creub Records.