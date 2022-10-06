Chicago singer/poet Jamila Woods has been relatively quiet since sharing her standout 2020 single “SULA (Paperback)” (and its rework, “SULA (Hardcover)”), which followed her 2019 album LEGACY! LEGACY!. Since “SULA (Paperback),” Woods has done a guest spot on Peter CottonTale’s 2021 collab “WYD (You Got Me).” Now, Woods is back, and she’s got a new song. It’s called “Boundaries,” and it was recorded at Complex Studios in LA and produced by BLVK.

“‘Boundaries’ is a song about the negotiation between private and shared space in a new relationship, the risk involved in letting someone get close enough to see your rough edges,” Woods says. “I think a lot about the Prentice Hemphill quote, ‘Boundaries are the distance at which I can love you and me simultaneously.’ The song is about learning the difference between erecting boundaries out of fear versus out of love.”

Listen below.