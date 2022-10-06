Last week, the great country singer Ashley McBryde released a sprawling and ambitious country album called Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville. Lindeville is a concept LP about the inhabitants of a small Southern town, and it’s got a whole ensemble cast, with different singers playing different characters. The album didn’t get a whole lot of advance hype, and there weren’t any singles. I don’t know how McBryde will tour behind it without mounting some whole Broadway production. It almost seems like this album just exists as art for the sake of art, which is not the way the Nashville country music industry usually does things. Last night, though, McBryde did take the opening track from Lindeville to late-night TV.

McBryde appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers early in her career, and she came back last night to perform the Lindeville opener “Brenda Put Your Bra On.” On that song, a bunch of women in a trailer park get together to watch some drama go down with their neighbors. McBryde gave a stripped-down performance of the song, with only two acoustic guitars, but she didn’t come alone. She performed the song with Pillbox Patti, the stage name of the Florida-born and Nashville-based songwriter Nicolette Hayford.

Nicolette Hayford and Ashley McBryde have worked together a bunch of times; Hayford co-wrote McBryde’s quasi-hits “A Little Dive Bar In Dahlonega” and “One Night Standards.” On Lindeville, Pillbox Patti is a key supporting player. The back-and-forth between McBryde and Patti is the reason that “Brenda Put Your Bra On” works so well, and the two of them seemed to have a blast singing it together on Seth Meyers. Watch the performance below.

Lindeville is out now on Warner Music Nashville. Pillbox Patti’s Florida EP is out 10/14.