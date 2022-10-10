Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

News October 10, 2022 2:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

News October 10, 2022 2:51 PM By James Rettig
0

Alexander O’Connor, the musician who goes by Rex Orange County, was charged with six counts of sexual assault in a London court on Monday. The charges stem from an incident in which O’Connor allegedly assaulted a woman twice in the West End on June 1, then the next day assaulted her in a taxi and three more times at his home in Notting Hill.

O’Connor denied the charges in court and was unconditionally bailed ahead of trial, which is scheduled to take place early next year. In a statement to Rolling Stone, a representative for Rex Orange County said: “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

In July, Rex Orange County canceled his touring plans for the year due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” that would require him to “spend some time at home this year,” though there was no mention of any potential pending charges.

The trial is set for January 3.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Eddie Vedder Cover The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”

2 days ago 0

Kanye West Blocked On Twitter And Instagram After-Semitic Posts

2 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

10 hours ago 0

The Number Ones: Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me”

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Ja Rule’s “Always On Time” (Feat. Ashanti)

16 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest