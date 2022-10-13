After a couple years of playing shows and putting out stray singles, earlier this year the Welsh band Panic Shack released their debut EP Baby Shack, which boasted some delightfully scrappy and energetic tracks. Today, they’re back with their first new single since then, “Meal Deal,” an infectious one built around the chorus “Feed me, I’m skint and hungry!”

“We wrote ‘Meal Deal’ back in 2020,” the band said. “It was once almost an ode to the meal deal, declaring our love for our favourite combos, but since then we’ve got a bit more to be angry about and are annoyed that meal deals are still all we can afford.” They continued:

We would regularly get meal deals on our lunch breaks. We’d get 30 minutes to run to Boots or Tesco, have a cig and scoff it down before having to be all smiles again on the shop floor, but to keep spirits high we’d send each other our combos and rate them. For example, ready salted crisps, a ham sandwich and a water would get nil pois, obviously. We truly believe your meal deal says a lot about you. The new and improved version, however, is less focused on the actual meal deal itself and more towards what the meal deal represents… being skint. In true Shack style we are keeping things relatively light but still giving our two pence on the current state of living.

Watch a video for it below.