Panic Shack – “Meal Deal”

New Music October 13, 2022 12:08 PM By James Rettig
0

Panic Shack – “Meal Deal”

New Music October 13, 2022 12:08 PM By James Rettig
0

After a couple years of playing shows and putting out stray singles, earlier this year the Welsh band Panic Shack released their debut EP Baby Shack, which boasted some delightfully scrappy and energetic tracks. Today, they’re back with their first new single since then, “Meal Deal,” an infectious one built around the chorus “Feed me, I’m skint and hungry!”

“We wrote ‘Meal Deal’ back in 2020,” the band said. “It was once almost an ode to the meal deal, declaring our love for our favourite combos, but since then we’ve got a bit more to be angry about and are annoyed that meal deals are still all we can afford.” They continued:

We would regularly get meal deals on our lunch breaks. We’d get 30 minutes to run to Boots or Tesco, have a cig and scoff it down before having to be all smiles again on the shop floor, but to keep spirits high we’d send each other our combos and rate them. For example, ready salted crisps, a ham sandwich and a water would get nil pois, obviously. We truly believe your meal deal says a lot about you.

The new and improved version, however, is less focused on the actual meal deal itself and more towards what the meal deal represents… being skint. In true Shack style we are keeping things relatively light but still giving our two pence on the current state of living.

Watch a video for it below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

2 days ago 0

The Wild, Wonderful World Of King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

2 days ago 0

Rex Orange County Charged With Sexual Assault

3 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg Play A Supremely Fun “Chaise Longue” On Kimmel

2 days ago 0

Jack Antonoff Responds To Kanye’s Anti-Semitic Posts: “Don’t Fuck With Us”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest