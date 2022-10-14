Gin Blossoms Honored With Allison Road Avenue In Tempe

Gin Blossoms have long been the pride of Tempe, and now the Arizona city has officially honored the band. A stretch of Eighth Street between Rural Road and Una Avenue will now be known as Allison Road Avenue — a reference to the group’s 1994 hit “Allison Road.” There was a ceremony unveiling the street sign today, and the local TV news was there. There’s also a new Gin Blossoms beer by Four Peaks Brewery, the site of today’s ceremony.

Why didn’t they just call the street Allison Road? Isn’t naming an avenue after a road kind of bizarre?