R.A.P. Ferreira has been on a twisty, heady, poetic tear lately, first paying homage to his grandfather on the one-off “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take)” and then introducing new album 5 To The Eye With Stars with the Hemlock Ernst collab “Mythsysizer Instinct.” Today he’s got another heater from the album called “Ours,” which he bills as a declaration. “As we took to the sky and the skies became ours,” goes his refrain over Rose Noir’s twinkling boom-bap production. “As we took to the stars and the stars became ours.” Along the way he makes reference to classic lines from (at least) Yasiin Bey and Gang Starr. Let “Ours” become yours below.

5 To The Eye With Stars is out 11/4 on Ruby Yacht.