R.A.P. Ferreira – “Ours”

New Music October 14, 2022 4:19 PM By Chris DeVille
0

R.A.P. Ferreira – “Ours”

New Music October 14, 2022 4:19 PM By Chris DeVille
0

R.A.P. Ferreira has been on a twisty, heady, poetic tear lately, first paying homage to his grandfather on the one-off “Black Paladin’s Theme (free take)” and then introducing new album 5 To The Eye With Stars with the Hemlock Ernst collab “Mythsysizer Instinct.” Today he’s got another heater from the album called “Ours,” which he bills as a declaration. “As we took to the sky and the skies became ours,” goes his refrain over Rose Noir’s twinkling boom-bap production. “As we took to the stars and the stars became ours.” Along the way he makes reference to classic lines from (at least) Yasiin Bey and Gang Starr. Let “Ours” become yours below.

5 To The Eye With Stars is out 11/4 on Ruby Yacht.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Tom DeLonge Shares Message To Departing Blink-182 Guitarist Matt Skiba

2 days ago 0

When We Were Young Fest Announces 2023 Lineup With Green Day, Blink-182, & More

4 days ago 0

The Turnstile Live Experience Is A Beautiful, Bewildering Thing

2 days ago 0

Criss Angel Almost Killed Ginuwine

2 days ago 0

Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour

15 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest