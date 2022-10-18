Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Zackery Michael

New Music October 18, 2022 12:42 PM By James Rettig
0

Arctic Monkeys – “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am”

Zackery Michael

New Music October 18, 2022 12:42 PM By James Rettig
0

Arctic Monkeys are releasing a new album, The Car, at the end of this week — read our Premature Evaluation review of it here. They’ve shared two singles from it so far, “There’d Better Be A Mirrorball” and “Body Paint” and today, before the whole thing is out in full in a few days, they’re back with one more, “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am.” It comes with a music video that was directed by Ben Chappell and Zackery Michael and shot at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn. Watch and listen below.

The Car is out 10/28 via Domino.

Related

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car
James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Weezer Respond To Prank Utah Billboard With One Of Their Own

4 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”

2 days ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

21 hours ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

16 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest