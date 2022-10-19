Jimmy Eat World – “Place Your Debts”

New Music October 19, 2022 9:46 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Jimmy Eat World – “Place Your Debts”

New Music October 19, 2022 9:46 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Jimmy Eat World released an awesome new rocker called “Something Loud” at the dawn of summer, and now that fall is entering its dreary run-up to winter, they’re back with something a bit more patient and atmospheric.

“Place Your Debts,” the band’s new single, is a graceful slow-building ballad that expands into a truly beautiful surging climax. If “Something Loud” was like the best of Bleed American, this is closer to a Clarity deep cut.

“Place Your Debts” features some of Jim Adkins’ finest lyrics. Almost everything out of the man’s mouth here is quotable, but here are a few that caught my ear:

  • “I think we can all agree/ The ending is off to a great start”
  • “How do we keep making all the same mistakes?/ We’d rather have the misery than growing pains”
  • “I chose a mystery/ Went there alone, intentionally/ I had to forgive myself/ For grieving imaginary loss/ You pay with the life not lived/ You pay with each thought of what could have been/ But nothing adds to the cost/ Like missing the ride you’re on”

The song arrives with a video shot and edited by Adkins, which features him singing the song directly into the camera in various locales. It’s weirdly affecting. So: Good song. Good video. check it out.

Related

Clarity Turns 20
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Premature Evaluation: Arctic Monkeys The Car

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”

3 days ago 0

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

12 hours ago 0

Kanye West’s Drink Champs Interview Removed From YouTube And Revolt, N.O.R.E. Apologizes

2 days ago 0

Rock Hall Co-Founder Jann Wenner Protests Induction Of Lawyer Who Has Not Made “One Iota Of Difference” In Music History

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest