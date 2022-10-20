Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.

“This song’s sentiment is ‘fuck religion, fuck belief, fuck believing in the future,” van Loon said in a statement. “I am so over people with spiritual inclinations or beliefs trying to convince me that things you can’t see are real, or that there is god out there to believe in. It’s an empowering feeling to me to accept that. I don’t believe in anything, but I’ll show you what I can do.”

Check it out below.

“Make Believe” is out now.