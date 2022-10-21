Water From Your Eyes Parody John Wilson In Attempt To Recruit Him As Video Director

My hot take is that twee music generally is awesome and twee comedy generally is not, so I have never watched more than a few minutes of How To With John Wilson. The members of Water From Your Eyes have apparently watched more than a few minutes. The Stereogum-beloved NYC duo has posted a four-minute video on YouTube titled “How To Get John Wilson To Direct Your Music Video,” in which Rachel Brown pulls off a remarkable impersonation of Wilson’s verbal affect.

Here’s the caption:

hello, as some of you may know we are on a mission to get the incredible @peepingjohn to direct a music video for us. we sent him a message but he hasn’t opened it yet, probably because he’s an extremely busy man. nevertheless, in our efforts to win him over i have created our very own “how to” video to let him know that we are ridiculously serious about our request. if you are reading this mr. wilson, just know that we love and cherish you and your work—and we will continue to do so regardless of your response. we eagerly await your word and we promise to stop pestering you online and walking around ridgewood in search of you in real life. thank you mr. john wilson and thank you all.

Watch below.

