Kendrick Lamar released his novelistic hip-hop instant classic good kid, m.A.A.d. city 10 years ago today. We celebrated by publishing a thoughtful examination of the album by Stephen Kearse. Kendrick himself is marking the occasion by livestreaming his concert in Paris for free.

This show is part of Kendrick’s Big Steppers Tour in support of this year’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, so don’t expect it to necessarily go any heavier on GKMC material than usual. But do expect a great performance either way. Starting at 2PM ET, watch the concert at Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.

