Jack Harlow Narrates New US Men’s World Cup Hype Video

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News October 21, 2022 4:42 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Jack Harlow Narrates New US Men’s World Cup Hype Video

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

News October 21, 2022 4:42 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Do you like US men’s national team’s chances at the World Cup this November and December? After the Americans’ dreadful performances in the final round of friendlies this fall, it’s hard to feel too optimistic. But you never know what will happen on the pitch, and negativity ain’t gonna get anyone very far in this high-stakes environment, so I’m happy to report that Jack Harlow — who once dubbed himself the “rap game Christian Pulisic” — has narrated a new hype video for the USMNT. It premieres today, exactly one month before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. Watch below.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lana Del Rey Addresses Theft Of Her Devices Containing New Book And Music

3 days ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Taylor Swift Midnights

21 hours ago 0

Joni Mitchell Is Playing Her First Proper Concert In 20 Years

2 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Dilemma” (Feat. Kelly Rowland)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Kelly Clarkson’s “A Moment Like This”

24 hours ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest