Jack Harlow Narrates New US Men’s World Cup Hype Video

Do you like US men’s national team’s chances at the World Cup this November and December? After the Americans’ dreadful performances in the final round of friendlies this fall, it’s hard to feel too optimistic. But you never know what will happen on the pitch, and negativity ain’t gonna get anyone very far in this high-stakes environment, so I’m happy to report that Jack Harlow — who once dubbed himself the “rap game Christian Pulisic” — has narrated a new hype video for the USMNT. It premieres today, exactly one month before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. Watch below.

𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐨𝐟𝐟 𝐢𝐧 𝐐𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲. We’re not the only ones who believe… Because there’s only one direction to go. 🇺🇸#OnlyForward#SoloPalante 🎙 @jackharlow pic.twitter.com/jGewWxUeRQ — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) October 21, 2022