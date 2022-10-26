Tancred – “Mirepoix” (Feat. Jenny Owen Youngs)

New Music October 26, 2022 9:35 AM By James Rettig
0

Jess Abbott is back her first new Tancred track since her album Nightstand was released back in 2018. “Mirepoix” is a flickering acoustic number featuring backing vocals from Jenny Owen Youngs, and it finds Abbott setting a delicate table for two. “Mirepoix is about how important people are to each other,” she explained in a statement. “Especially with how short our time here is, and how we’re all kind of made up of the same stuff, the same little pieces all mixed together.” Listen below.

“Mirepoix” is out now.

