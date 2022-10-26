Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver And Aaron Dessner Onstage In London

It was bound to happen eventually. Taylor Swift worked closely with the National’s Aaron Dessner on her twin 2020 albums folklore and evermore, both of which featured duets with Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Dessner’s longtime collaborator. Now Swift has appeared by surprise onstage with Bon Iver. At tonight’s show in London at SSE Arena Wembley, Swift — fresh off the release of her new album Midnights — showed up to sing “Exile,” her Bon Iver collab from folklore. Dessner was present and involved as well. Watch fan-made footage below.

