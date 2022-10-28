Stream Let’s Eat Grandma’s Score For Netflix Series The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

0

Let’s Eat Grandma are getting into the soundtrack game. The British synthpop duo have just followed up April’s excellent Two Ribbons with the original score for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, the new Netflix series that also has Róisín Murphy making her acting debut. The show’s synopsis reads, “Caught between two warring clans, the son of a notorious witch responsible for a deadly massacre tries to find his place in the world — and his powers.” According to executive producer and director Colm McCarthy, his moodboard playlist for the series began with Let’s Eat Grandma, and he reached out to recruit them early in the casting process.

A statement from the band’s Rosa Walton and Jenny Hollingworth:

Working on the OST for The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself has certainly been a very informative process and a wonderful new experience which has shaped and broadened the way we write and think about music. We’re always looking for ways to move forward musically, and we think being part of a bigger project with lots of other people all working creatively in different ways has been so valuable and inspiring.

Listen below.

