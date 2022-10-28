Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches Freak On A Leash Premium Pet Products

It’s too good to be true, and yet, there it is: Jonathan Davis has launched a new line of premium pet products under the brand name Freak On A Leash. Named for the hit off Korn’s 1998 MTV and radio smash Follow The Leader, the company sells horror and rock-themed pet products. Freak On A Leash’s inventory ranges from collars and leashes bearing the company’s logo to more outlandish items such as severed-hand or eyeball plushies. A portion of the proceeds go to the animal rescue nonprofit Take Me Home.

In an interview with Variety, Davis says he’s deathly allergic to dogs but loves them so much that he usually keeps them as pets; unfortunately, both of his dogs recently died. He and his girlfriend Bee, who came up with the idea to call the company Freak On A Leash, just adopted a Bantam poodle named Dante.) He says he’s also owned birds, fish, a bearded dragon, and, unsurprisingly, tarantulas.

You can peruse this new venture here and read our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with Davis here.