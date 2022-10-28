Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches Freak On A Leash Premium Pet Products

News October 28, 2022 3:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Korn’s Jonathan Davis Launches Freak On A Leash Premium Pet Products

News October 28, 2022 3:47 PM By Chris DeVille
0

It’s too good to be true, and yet, there it is: Jonathan Davis has launched a new line of premium pet products under the brand name Freak On A Leash. Named for the hit off Korn’s 1998 MTV and radio smash Follow The Leader, the company sells horror and rock-themed pet products. Freak On A Leash’s inventory ranges from collars and leashes bearing the company’s logo to more outlandish items such as severed-hand or eyeball plushies. A portion of the proceeds go to the animal rescue nonprofit Take Me Home.

In an interview with Variety, Davis says he’s deathly allergic to dogs but loves them so much that he usually keeps them as pets; unfortunately, both of his dogs recently died. He and his girlfriend Bee, who came up with the idea to call the company Freak On A Leash, just adopted a Bantam poodle named Dante.) He says he’s also owned birds, fish, a bearded dragon, and, unsurprisingly, tarantulas.

You can peruse this new venture here and read our recent We’ve Got A File On You interview with Davis here.

Related

We’ve Got A File On You: Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The 40 Best New Bands Of 2022

2 days ago 0

Mötley Crüe’s Mick Mars Retires From Touring Due To Ankylosing Spondylitis

2 days ago 0

The Meet Me In The Bathroom Movie Omits Too Much, But What’s In There Is Mesmerizing

1 day ago 0

Watch Taylor Swift Join Bon Iver And Aaron Dessner Onstage In London

2 days ago 0

Sam Smith & Kim Petras Become First Publicly Non-Binary & Transgender Solo Artists To Top Hot 100 As “Unholy” Hits #1

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest