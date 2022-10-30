Jack Harlow pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend as both host and musical guest, but the real star of the show was David S. Pumpkins, who made a surprise appearance in time for the Halloween season. The last time Tom Hanks was on the show in-character was in 2017, a year after Pumpkins was introduced. He was backed up by Mikey Day and former cast member Bobby Moynihan, who also reprised his Drunk Uncle character on Weekend Update.

Last night’s episode also contained a sketch about Skechers kicking Kanye West out of the company’s offices after he showed up for an unannounced visit earlier this week.

Watch some video from the show below.

Here’s a bonus sketch, “JNCO Longs,” that was cut for time.