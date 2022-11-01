Hella Share Reunion Videos

Sacramento noise-rock duo Hella haven’t played a show in 15 years, but tonight Zach Hill (also of Death Grips) shared new videos of him and bandmate Spencer Seim performing two songs. The captions read “Hecka” and that they were filmed on Friday by DJ Douggpound — aka Doug Lussenhop, the musician/comedian who also edits Tim & Eric videos. The songs performed are “Headless” and “Self-Checkout,” the first two tracks on their most recent album, 2011’s Tripper.

Hella’s debut album, 2002’s Hold Your Horse Is, turned 20 back in March; at that time they announced a remastered vinyl reissue, which has not dropped yet. Could this all mean a reunion tour? That anniversary caption (“Stay tuned for info on preordering etc and get ready for a TON of never before seen (or heard) Hella media that will be emerging from the archives in 2022”) suggests that something‘s in the works. Watch the new videos below.