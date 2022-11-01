Squint – “Pig Pen”

New Music November 1, 2022 11:33 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Squint – “Pig Pen”

New Music November 1, 2022 11:33 AM By Tom Breihan
0

The St. Louis hardcore band Squint got started last year when member of bands like Time And Pressure, Soul Craft, and Choir Vandals got together to make something relatively melodic. Earlier this year, Squint released their bouncy, catchy, immediate debut EP Feel It. Today, Squint have announced plans to follow that EP with a new one called Wash Away, which will be out later this month. They’ve also shared a banger of a new single.

“Pig Pen” is a two-minute crusher with bellowed vocals, but it’s also got undercurrents of ’90s indie rock and power-pop. If you’re into bands like Drug Church and Militarie Gun, there’s a whole lot to like in their whole approach. In the song’s video, Squint play in a hot dog joint, while frontman Brennen Wilkinson, working in the kitchen, has a bad time. Below, check out that video and the Wash Away tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Pig Pen”
02 “Seeds”
03 “Circles”
04 “Treading Water”

The Wash Away EP is out 11/18 on Sunday Drive Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Luke Bryan Defends Bringing “Very Polarizing” Ron DeSantis Onstage In Florida

2 days ago 0

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

15 hours ago 0

Watch Bob Dylan Pay Tribute To Jerry Lee Lewis With “I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye” Cover

3 days ago 0

Dolly Parton Wants To Reunite Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant & Jimmy Page On Her Forthcoming Rock Album

5 days ago 0

The Number Ones: 50 Cent’s “In Da Club”

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest