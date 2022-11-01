Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

New jack swing era R&B star and current radio host Al B. Sure, born Albert Joseph Brown III, seems to have just emerged from a two-month coma. His son Al B. Sure Jr. revealed Sunday on Instagram that his father had been hospitalized for two months but had been discharged. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!!” he wrote. “been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!”

Now Al B. Sure senior appears to have confirmed that he was comatose during his hospital stay. On Twitter, quoting a tweet that mentions he was reportedly in a coma, he wrote, “A very humble thank you for the prayers my @WBLS1075NYC family. I’m alive, awake, on the mend. Submissively grateful! #AllPraiseisDuetoAllah. I’ll share more of my health experience soon in hopes to encourage us all to stay on top of our #HealthandWellness #GoSeetheDoctor ❤️ ABS!” The elder Al B. Sure’s comment on his son’s post also alludes to him waking up in the hospital: “When I recently opened my eyes during my hospitalization you sent such positive shockwaves throughout my temple when I heard the new music you produced that you sent to my nurses to play for me called The One 4 Me.”

Earlier this year Sure alluded to medical issues and surgery on his social accounts, but there’s been no mention of what specifically he’s being treated for. Fortunately, it sounds like he’s on the road to recovery.