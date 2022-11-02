Migos’ Label Shares Statement On Takeoff’s Killing, Houston Police Ask Witnesses To Come Forward

Migos’ label Quality Control Music has shared a statement regarding the news of Takeoff’s death. “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” the label shared on social media. “Senseless violence from a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends a we continue to process this monumental loss.”

Meanwhile, the Houston Police Department Chief put out a call for action in helping to identify the gunman, who shot and killed Takeoff early this morning when a fight broke out at a Houston bowling alley. “I just want to say something to our city. Houston. And every brother and sister in the neighborhoods,” Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said. “I’m calling you to action, to step up. There were 40 people at least at this event and people left possibly out of fear. I ask you one thing, and I want this to resonate with everybody. What if it was your brother, what if it was your son. You will want somebody to step up, so please step up.”

Likewise, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said: “As you have heard, this was a private party last night of about 40 people. In that group, somebody or the people know who the actual shooter or shooters were. Let me just ask, like it has already been asked, that anyone who has information on the shooter/shooters to provide that information to HPD and let us solve this situation.”