You know the story already; it hardly bears repeating. In the late ’80s, the French/German dance-pop duo Milli Vanilli had a brief but hugely successful run, including three #1 hits in the US and a Best New Artist Grammy. At a 1990 press conference, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus, the two public faces of Milli Vanilli, admitted that they hadn’t done any actual singing on the group’s records, and they blamed producer and mastermind Frank Farian for refusing to let them sing and holding that secret over their head. Their admission led to a massive backlash, as record buyers filed a class action lawsuit and the Recording Academy took back the Grammy that the group had won. Pilatus died of an accidental drug overdose in 1998, and the duo’s saga became the subject of the first Behind The Music episode. Now, it’s a joke in a pre-trailer trailer for a new Christmas movie.

The movie in question is Spirited, a musical retelling of A Christmas Carol with Will Ferrell as the Ghost Of Christmas Present and Ryan Reynolds as the Scrooge figure. Ferrell and Reynolds aren’t especially known as singers, and that’s the whole joke of the new Spirited teaser, one of those pre-trailer trailer deals. Ferrell and Reynolds want to let the world know that they did not lip-sync their parts in the Spirited songs, but both of them sound suspiciously similar to Fab Morvan. You can watch that teaser and the actual Spirited trailer below.

All lip-syncing voices by Fab Morvan… except for one line by Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/WoezdBuJ1R — Fab Morvan (@fabmorvan) November 1, 2022

Spirited is in theaters 11/11 and streaming on Apple TV+ 11/18.