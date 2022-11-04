Sparks Prep New Musical Film X Crucior

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News November 3, 2022 8:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Sparks Prep New Musical Film X Crucior

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

News November 3, 2022 8:56 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Ron and Russell Mael — aka Sparks — memorably put out a documentary last year directed by Edgar Wright. Now, according to Deadline, Sparks are working on an “original musical epic” titled X Crucior to be distributed by Focus Features and executive produced by the band.

Specifics around the film’s plot are still under wraps, but this is coming at a time when Sparks are enjoying major a career resurgence. In addition to last year’s The Sparks Brothers, Sparks served as the screenwriters and composers for the Leos Carax-directed musical Annette starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg, and the brothers recently completed their 27th studio album, coming in 2023. It’ll follow 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Migos Member Takeoff Shot Dead At 28

3 days ago 0

Al B. Sure Shares Update After Reportedly Emerging From Two-Month Coma

2 days ago 0

Taylor Swift Announces 2023 “Eras Tour” With Openers Including Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, MUNA, & More

3 days ago 0

Everything But The Girl Announce First New Album In 24 Years, Out Next Spring

2 days ago 0

Baseball-Themed Innings Festival Announces Tampa 2023 Lineup

3 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest