Sparks Prep New Musical Film X Crucior

Ron and Russell Mael — aka Sparks — memorably put out a documentary last year directed by Edgar Wright. Now, according to Deadline, Sparks are working on an “original musical epic” titled X Crucior to be distributed by Focus Features and executive produced by the band.

Specifics around the film’s plot are still under wraps, but this is coming at a time when Sparks are enjoying major a career resurgence. In addition to last year’s The Sparks Brothers, Sparks served as the screenwriters and composers for the Leos Carax-directed musical Annette starring Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg, and the brothers recently completed their 27th studio album, coming in 2023. It’ll follow 2020’s A Steady Drip, Drip, Drip.