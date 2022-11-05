Jack White Has An Acting Role In New Martin Scorsese Movie Along With Jason Isbell & Sturgill Simpson

Last year, it was announced that Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson had been cast in the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie Killers Of The Flower Moon. Now, the film’s music supervisor Randall Poster has revealed on The Moment podcast that Jack White will also appear in the film. Poster also suggested that more famous musicians would appear in the film but didn’t name names.

“Does Jason Isbell play music in it?” host/Billions showrunner Brian Koppelman asked. “No,” Poster replied. “He’s just acting only?” Koppelman pressed.

“Yeah, he’s terrific in it,” Poster continued. “Jason Isbell, Jack White, uhh, oh, my god, who’s [that] famous blues harpist, older cat, it’s not Toots Thielemans… anyhow there’s like four musicians in the movie that don’t play music.”

Killers Of The Flower Moon is also set to star Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, and Brendan Fraser. The Apple Originals film is based on journalist David Grann’s non-fiction book Killers Of The Flower Moon: The Osage Murders And The Birth Of The FBI; it doesn’t have a release date yet, but Scorsese is reportedly eying a 2023 Cannes premiere.