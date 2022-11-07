Last night, Metallica performed at a tribute show for Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida. The band played tracks from their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning, which came out through the label in 1983 and 1984 respectively. Raven, who toured with them back in those days, served as their opener.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his @MegaforceRecords label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” the band wrote on Instagram when the show was announced back in September. “With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

Watch videos from the night via Blabbermouth below.

SETLIST:

“Creeping Death”

“Ride The Lightning”

“Motorbreath”

“No Remorse”

“Trapped Under Ice”

“The Call Of Ktulu”

“Phantom Lord”

“Am I Evil?”

“Metal Militia”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Whiplash”

“Fade To Black”

“Seek & Destroy”

“Fight Fire With Fire”

“Blitzkrieg”

“Hit The Lights”