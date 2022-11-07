Watch Metallica Play Early ’80s Rarities At Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

News November 7, 2022 9:42 AM By James Rettig
0

Watch Metallica Play Early ’80s Rarities At Tribute To Megaforce Records Founders

News November 7, 2022 9:42 AM By James Rettig
0

Last night, Metallica performed at a tribute show for Megaforce Records founder Jon “Jonny Z” Zazula and his wife Marsha at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood in Florida. The band played tracks from their first two albums, Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning, which came out through the label in 1983 and 1984 respectively. Raven, who toured with them back in those days, served as their opener.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his @MegaforceRecords label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” the band wrote on Instagram when the show was announced back in September. “With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

Watch videos from the night via Blabbermouth below.

SETLIST:
“Creeping Death”
“Ride The Lightning”
“Motorbreath”
“No Remorse”
“Trapped Under Ice”
“The Call Of Ktulu”
“Phantom Lord”
“Am I Evil?”
“Metal Militia”
“For Whom The Bell Tolls”
“Whiplash”
“Fade To Black”
“Seek & Destroy”
“Fight Fire With Fire”
“Blitzkrieg”
“Hit The Lights”

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

2 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

3 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

2 days ago 0

Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest