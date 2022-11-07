Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.

Yesterday, both Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers were on the bill at the São Paulo edition of the Primavera Sound Festival. During Lorde’s set, she brought out Bridgers to sing the Solar Power song “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” one of the tracks that features Bridgers’ backing vocals. The two singers sat together onstage, sort of huddled together, and led what sounds like a big group singalong. They looked very happy to be sharing the same space. Watch some footage of the performance below.

LORDE E PHOEBE BRIDGERS JUNTAS NO PRIMAVERA SOUND pic.twitter.com/NSMbGdh7jz — Malu Patrício (@malupatricio) November 7, 2022

Also, today is Lorde’s 26th birthday. On her Instagram story, she writes that she’s hidden birthday cards around lower Manhattan, so I guess go find one?