Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo

News November 7, 2022 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Watch Phoebe Bridgers Join Lorde Onstage In São Paulo

News November 7, 2022 9:54 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Last year, when Lorde released her album Solar Power, she’d never met Phoebe Bridgers, even though Bridgers sang backup on six of the album’s 12 tracks. Solar Power was a pandemic-era record, and that’s how things had to be. These days, Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers are free to travel around the world and perform in front of people. Last night, singing onstage together in Brazil, they looked like old friends.

Yesterday, both Lorde and Phoebe Bridgers were on the bill at the São Paulo edition of the Primavera Sound Festival. During Lorde’s set, she brought out Bridgers to sing the Solar Power song “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” one of the tracks that features Bridgers’ backing vocals. The two singers sat together onstage, sort of huddled together, and led what sounds like a big group singalong. They looked very happy to be sharing the same space. Watch some footage of the performance below.

Also, today is Lorde’s 26th birthday. On her Instagram story, she writes that she’s hidden birthday cards around lower Manhattan, so I guess go find one?

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

2 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

3 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

2 days ago 0

Drake Talked Shit About Megan Thee Stallion On Her Loss, And Megan Noticed

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest