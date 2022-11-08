Bruce Springsteen has this thing that he does every year. In the fall, Springsteen gets together with the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation for Stand Up For Heroes, a benefit show that raises money for wounded veterans. Springsteen always shares the bill with comedians, including his friend Jon Stewart. He plays acoustic, and he tries out some dirty jokes of his own. It’s like like we’re starved of opportunities to see Springsteen in full-on embarrassing-dad mode, but he truly embraces the role at these shows.

This year’s Stand Up For Heroes show went down last night at David Geffen Hall in New York. Springsteen played alongside the Lumineers and Amber Iman as well as the comedians Hasan Minhaj, Jeff Ross, and Iliza Shlesinger. Unsurprisingly, Jon Stewart also took part; Stewart did the show with Springsteen even when it was just a peak-pandemic YouTube webcast.

During his set, Bruce Springsteen played four songs solo-acoustic: “House Of A Thousand Guitars,” “I’ll Work For Your Love,” “I’ll See You In My Dreams,” and “Dancing In The Dark.” He also told four jokes. Here’s one: “What do you call an Italian hooker? A pasta-tute.” That’s about the level of quality we’re dealing with here, but how can you not love this guy? Watch the full performance below.

Springsteen’s new album, the R&B covers collection Only The Strong Survive, is out 11/11 on Columbia.