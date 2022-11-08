New Pagans – “Karin Was Not A Rebel” & “Fresh Young Overlook”

New Music November 8, 2022 10:13 AM By James Rettig
0

New Pagans – “Karin Was Not A Rebel” & “Fresh Young Overlook”

New Music November 8, 2022 10:13 AM By James Rettig
0

Last year, the Irish group New Pagans released their debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All, an impressive showing that led us to name them a Band To Watch and landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. This past September, they released a new single, “Better People,” and today they’re announcing a whole new album, Making Circles Of Our Own, which will come out early next year. They’re sharing two tracks from it today: “Karin Was Not A Rebel,” which was inspired by the interior designer Karin Bergöö Larsson, and “Fresh Young Overlook,” which is about the music industry. Check out both of them below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Better People”
02 “Find Fault With Me”
03 “A Process Of Becoming”
04 “Fresh Young Overlook”
05 “There We Are John”
06 “Karin Was Not A Rebel”
07 “Bigger Homes”
08 “Hear Me, You Were Always Good”
09 “Comparable Reflections”
10 “The State Of Love’s Desires”

Making Circles Of Our Own 2/17 via Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Wheel Of Fortune Had A Smashing Pumpkins Puzzle, But Vanna White Prefers Smashing Dumplins

3 days ago 0

Low’s Mimi Parker Dead At 55

2 days ago 0

Sick New World 2023 Has Nu-Metal Royalty, Hardcore In The Undercard, & The Return Of Death Grips

1 day ago 0

Premature Evaluation: Drake & 21 Savage Her Loss

4 days ago 0

Aaron Carter Dead At 34

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest