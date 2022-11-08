Last year, the Irish group New Pagans released their debut album The Seed, The Vessel, The Roots And All, an impressive showing that led us to name them a Band To Watch and landed them on our Best New Bands Of 2021 list. This past September, they released a new single, “Better People,” and today they’re announcing a whole new album, Making Circles Of Our Own, which will come out early next year. They’re sharing two tracks from it today: “Karin Was Not A Rebel,” which was inspired by the interior designer Karin Bergöö Larsson, and “Fresh Young Overlook,” which is about the music industry. Check out both of them below.

<a href="https://bsmrocks.bandcamp.com/album/making-circles-of-our-own">Making Circles of Our Own by New Pagans</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Better People”

02 “Find Fault With Me”

03 “A Process Of Becoming”

04 “Fresh Young Overlook”

05 “There We Are John”

06 “Karin Was Not A Rebel”

07 “Bigger Homes”

08 “Hear Me, You Were Always Good”

09 “Comparable Reflections”

10 “The State Of Love’s Desires”

Making Circles Of Our Own 2/17 via Big Scary Monsters. Pre-order it