Alex G – “All You Wanted” (Michelle Branch Cover)

Alex G is currently out on the road in support of his latest album God Save The Animals, and he recently swung by the SiriusXM studios for a live session. If you’ve ever seen Alex G live, you know he loves to break out some unexpected covers, and he didn’t disappoint here either. Giannascoli offered up his take on Michelle Branch’s “All You Wanted” — The Spirit Room, the album it appears on, turned 20 last year. Check it out alongside a studio rendition of “Miracles” below.

