Next week, rap collective Brockhampton are releasing their final album, The Family, which they’ve been alluding to since they announced an indefinite hiatus at the beginning of this year. We heard “Big Pussy,” the first single from it, last week, and it was a solo showcase for group leader Kevin Abstract. Today, we’re getting another single, “The Ending,” which was produced by Boylife and is once again Abstract-only and finds him reflecting on how it felt when his friendships became a business.

“expect the unexpected,” Abstract wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Thursday morning. “we broke up earlier this year bc shit just wasn’t working out. that’s why we cancelled our tour. this really isn’t some saturation 3 marketing tactic. this shit is over. last one next week.”

Here’s “The Ending,” with a Joshuah Melnick-directed video:

The Family is out 11/17 via Question Everything / RCA Records.